Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood reportedly working on new Netflix reality show

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 4:28 pm

On the same day he came out as gay on Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, comes news that Colton Underwood has been working on a Netflix reality series about his new life.

According to Variety, the show is currently in production and will follow Underwood's new life as an out gay man. Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who came out in 2015, will act as a sort of "guide" for Underwood as he navigates his life, both public and private, after speaking his truth.

To Robin Roberts in the pre-recorded interview with GMA Wednesday morning, Underwood admitted he'd struggled with "suicidal thoughts" before he decided to take control of his life and come out.

The 29-year-old former NFL tight end, who also appeared on season four of Bachelor in Paradise, credits the "love and support" of his friends and family with giving him the courage to make his public admission. He also advised anyone struggling with their sexuality to "Keep fighting for you. Keep choosing you every morning."

Underwood added, "And when the time's ready or when the time's right and you're ready, do it on your own time."

There's no word on when the Netflix project will launch.

Meanwhile, a Bachelor clip has resurfaced since Colton's announcement, in which guest Billy Eichner gave him dating advice -- and made a prescient comment.

"I'm gay, I know that's a shock, Colton," Eichner quips adding, "and that, I think, you should look into."

Eichner adds, "Maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know!" prompting a nervous laugh from Underwood.

