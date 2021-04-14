Advertisement

Kindergarten registration for TISD opens Thursday

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 4:20 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD announced that kindergarten registration starts Thursday. Research continues to show children in kindergarten classes tend to have better cognitive skills, higher IQs, improved social interactions, and more love for learning. Parents and guardians of the future class of 2034 can learn more about kindergarten in TISD by clicking here. Openings are also available in Head Start, regular Pre-K, and tuition-based Pre-K programs. More information is available for those programs by clicking here.

