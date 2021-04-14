Advertisement

Common joins Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’; Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal’s ‘Here Today’ due in May

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm

Courtesy of Netflix

Common is staying booked and busy thanks to Netflix: The Oscar winner has been added to the second season of Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Inspired by Kaling's own life, the coming-of-age comedy centers on Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl, who sometimes has trouble keeping her cool.

Common, who joins as a recurring guest star, will play Dr. Chris Jackson, a "suave and debonair" dermatologist who works in Devi's mother's building and attends to celebrity clientele.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever hits Netflix in July. Meanwhile, Common's significant other, Tiffany Haddish, is also making some major moves.

Deadline has learned that her dramedy with Billy Crystal, Here Today, has been picked up by Sony Pictures for a May 7 theater release.

Directed by Crystal, the film follows him as veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz, a man who forms an unlikely friendship with New York singer Emma Payge, played by Haddish.

Here Today also stars Penn Badgley, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith, and Nyambi Nyambi.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back