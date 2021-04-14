Advertisement

Police asking for help in hit-n-run in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 2:46 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for help from the public after a hit-n-run occurred Wednesday. The KPD says a blue four-door car, which looks like a Chevrolet, ran a red light at the corner of Highway 135 and Gladewater Street, then fled after being involved in an accident. Authorities say the auto was driven by an unknown black male, last seen heading east on Highway 31 from the exit ramp of State Highway 135. Officials could not make out the plates on the photo, but made numerous attempts to discover the characters, but nothing came back. Police ask if you have information to call (903) 218-6904 or email Detective Phillips, andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

