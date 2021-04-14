Advertisement

To sleep, perchance to stream: Take a look at Netflix’s new Zs inducing series

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 2:08 pm

Some people like to doze off to their favorite films, while others nod off only if the movie's boring. However, a new offering from Netflix is deliberately designed to put you to sleep.

Headspace Guide to Sleep is the latest collaboration from Vox Media Studios and guided meditation company Headspace. Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming series.

The series seeks to both debunk bunk-time myths and improve your ability to fall asleep, all while being guided by a friendly British narrator named Eve.

Each of the program's seven episodes will feature facts about sleep science, and thankfully, each installment ends with a "guided wind-down" to help you meet the Sandman.

If you're really having a hard time catching some Zs, though, you'll have to wait a bit for a good night's sleep: The series won't debut until next Wednesday, April 28.

