Smith county unveils plans to re-open in-person inmate visitation

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 2:01 pm

TYLER — Smith County will soon, once again allow in-person visits to inmates inside the Smith County Jail. According to our news partner KETK, in-house visits stopped during the pandemic, but that’s expected to change April 21. Visitation sign-up begins that morning at 11 a.m. at the North Jail, with up to six people allowed in the building at a time. Once people are registered, a visit of up to 20-minutes will be held once an hour. Visitation is a first-come-first-serve basis and visitors will be turned away once full. The entire visitation area will be cleaned and sanitized after each visit.

