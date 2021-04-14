Advertisement

City moving forward with $1.3 million street reconstruction project

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 2:14 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council took unanimous action Wednesday voting to approve a construction contract of $1,297,694.50 in a Wednesday coucil meeting. This project will reconstruct Melinda Lane and Donna Drive south of West Elm Street where existing roadways have failures to curbs, as well as pavement. New underdrains will be installed to eliminate water from saturating beneath the pavement. The project also includes replacing about 2000 linear feet of water mains and installing new fire hydrants. Construction is expected to begin in June with the projected completion in March 2022. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. Read more here.

