City awards contract for drainage study

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 1:33 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler will soon learn more about city drainage issues affecting Black Fork Creek. According to press release, Halff Associates, was awarded the contract Wednesday. The plan is to deal with environmental issues, to study drainage of Black Fork Creek at Gentry Parkway and the headwaters of Willow Creek. The focus will be on the area along Palace Avenue between Erwin Street and Noonday Road. The Black Fork Creek study will investigate drainage along Gentry Parkway and the bridge at Black Fork Creek, according to the city. Read more here.

