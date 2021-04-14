Advertisement

Family, fighter jets and flying cars: see the new trailer for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

April 14, 2021

Universal Studios

The second trailer for the pandemic-delayed F9 -- yes, the ninth film in the Fast & Furious saga -- is here.

The second F&F film from action-master director Justin Lin has its share of trademark, absurdly over-the-top action, but Universal Studios reminds fans that the series has always been about family. To that end, we see Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto living the peaceful life off the grid with Michelle Rodriguez' Letty and their son, Brian, named after the late Paul Walker's character, who makes an appearance in the trailer, too.

However, if the series has taught us anything, it's that while you can outrun everything from cops to a submarine, you can't outrun your past. In this case, John Cena as Dom's forsaken "little" brother, a master assassin and high-performance driver (naturally), is there to shatter the calm.

"I spent my whole life in your shadow," he tells Dom. "And now you get to spend the rest of yours living in mine."

Pressed into action once again, the family -- including Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, the latter returning to the franchise as Han -- have to make things right.

The trailer shows Lin's signature flair for action setpieces, including magnets sucking cars all over the road, to the toppling of a massive armored truck, to a jet-powered flying car, which naturally has Tyrese's Roman in the driver's seat, screaming through an old-timey deep-sea-diving helmet.

Returning players Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell are back as well, as is Charlize Theron's villainess Cipher.

F9 opens June 25.



