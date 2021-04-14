Advertisement

ETFB to host allocation drive-thru at Lindsey Park

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 12:53 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has scheduled a produce distribution event this Friday. The drive-thru affair is scheduled for Friday morning 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Park. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone, organizers say that eligibility or paperwork requirements are not required. However, walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note will need to be provided. On average 1,200 families participate at each distribution. The next scheduled give-a-way in Tyler is April 24, at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Go Back