Advertisement

NET Health responds to J&J vaccinations

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 12:43 pm

TYLER — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were scheduled to meet Wednesday regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. NET Health’s George Roberts talked to KTBB News about blood clot cases among people who received the Covid-19 vaccine. “The CDC and FDA are actually reviewing data right now. There were six cases out of 6.8 million that had a rare type of blood clot after getting the J&J vaccine.”

Roberts went on to say, “The information that I have is that there were six women between the ages of 18 and 48 that actually developed this blood clot. We had actually received a shipment of Johnson and Johnson last week. We had a couple of our outreach clinics that were used for that. We gave roughly a hundred doses last week. So at this particular time per the CDC and the Department of State Health Services, we have paused the use of that at this particular point.” Vaccines continue at the Harvey Convention Center. You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.

Go Back