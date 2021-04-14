Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shoots man with knife in “crisis”

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 12:28 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston area man whose family says had a history of mental illness was fatally shot by a deputy after authorities allege he threatened the officer with a knife. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Mike Lee says the deputy responded to the man’s home after his wife had called authorities around 1 a.m. Wednesday because he was in a mental health crisis. Lee says the man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. Lee says the deputy shot the man after his stun gun had no effect on him. Lee says the deputy had requested a mental health unit from the sheriff’s office, but it was busy with another call.

