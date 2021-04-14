Advertisement

Lawyer: Man accused in Texas mass shooting was harassed

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 12:26 pm

BRYAN (AP/Staff) – A lawyer for the employee accused of opening fire at a Texas cabinet-making company said his client was harassed by his colleagues before killing one man and wounding five other co-workers. Larry Bollin remained in a Brazos County jail Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted capital murder, along with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all stemming from the shootings last week. The 27-year-old is also accused of shooting and wounding a state trooper as authorities searched for a suspect. Defense attorney Craig Greaves told KBTX-TV that harassments from his client’s colleagues at Kent Moore Cabinets may have motivated the shootings.

