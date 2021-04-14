Advertisement

Russell Wilson and Ciara to host Roll Up Your Sleeves TV special

Singer Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, will make their pitch to persuade more Americans to get vaccinated and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic as co-hosts of NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves TV special.

The couple, along with former President Barack Obama, will welcome a star-studded cast, including Eva Longoria, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey and Demi Lovato in an effort to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines," according to the network.

The special will also feature appearances from President Joe Biden, former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The CDC reports more than 75,322,283 million Americans -- 22.7% of the U.S. population -- have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Roll Up Your Sleeves airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

