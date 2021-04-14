Advertisement

Former ‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 9:37 am

Colton Underwood is ready to live his truth. The former star of The Bachelor star came out as gay in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Wednesday.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," Underwood told Roberts in a pre-recorded chat. "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that turned everyone's lives upside down and made people "look at themselves in the mirror...".

Underwood said his "wake up call" was having "suicidal thoughts," which led him to "take back control" of his life.

When Roberts asked about the women from his Bachelor season and how they may feel misled, Underwood understood. '...Do I regret being the Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?' I do. I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that."

Underwood starred in season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, with his virginity being a frequent topic of conversation. He gave his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph but chose to not propose to her. The two dated after the show wrapped and announced their breakup in early 2020.

In his interview with Roberts, Underwood apologized specifically to Randolph for "any pain and emotional stress" he caused her. "I wish that I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else," he said.

When Roberts, who is also openly gay, said she could "see the relief" in Underwood, he said he's now "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.

