BURLESON (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects. The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas. Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known. The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 8:54 am

BURLESON (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects. The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas. Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known. The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Go Back