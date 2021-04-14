Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s rep shoots down report that actress adopted a baby

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 8:07 am

ABC

No, Jennifer Aniston is not a new mom -- that's the official word from her representative who responded to reports that The Morning Show star had recently adopted a baby.

The rumors about Aniston being a mom started circulating shortly after the Friends reunion special wrapped production, with gossip outlets claiming the 52-year-old Emmy nominee dropped the baby bombshell to her co-stars while filming.

Speaking to TMZ, Aniston's representative shot down the reports, saying her alleged confession is "false and never happened."

"The story is a fabrication," the agent continued.

Aniston previously spoke out about being the subject of countless pregnancy rumors, writing in a 2016 Huffington Post op-ed, "For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up."

The Friends alum also encouraged the media to stop objectifying women by obsessing over their supposed baby bumps and body shaming them for not having flat stomachs.

"The reality is the stalking and objectification I've experienced first-hand, going on decades now, reflects the warped way we calculate a woman's worth," she lamented.

Aniston has not reacted to the latest rumor concerning adoption.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back