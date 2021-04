NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NY Rangers 3, New Jersey 0 Washington 6, Philadelphia 1 Boston 3, Buffalo 2 (SO) Calgary 3, Toronto 2 (OT) Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 2 Florida 3, Dallas 2 (OT) Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/21

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2021 at 5:36 am

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, LA Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Chi White Sox 0

Detroit 8, Houston 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

NY Mets 4, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chi Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

LA Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn 127, Minnesota 97

Atlanta 108, Toronto 103

LA Clippers 126, Indiana 115

LA Lakers 101, Charlotte 93

Utah 106, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 106, Miami 86

Boston 116, Portland 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 3, New Jersey 0

Washington 6, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2 (SO)

Calgary 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 2

Florida 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

