15-year-old Farrah Mackenzie teases her upcoming tenure on ‘United States of Al’

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 5:02 pm

Erik Voake/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There's a reason Hollywood insiders are keeping tabs on 15-year-old Farrah Mackenzie. The young actress, who stars in the new CBS sitcom United States of Al, already has quite the impressive resume.

Aside from her new television venture, Mackenzie has starred in movies Ascension and Logan Lucky -- but also appeared alongside Rainn Wilson in Utopia and starred in two of Dolly Parton's television specials.

But, when asked by ABC Audio how she feels about being dubbed the new "it" girl, Farrah admits she finds the attention "fun" but won't let it go to her head.

"It's not really overwhelming, which I thought it would be," she explains. "I'm still just me, a normal 15-year-old girl who has had struggles and has her problems and but... I love where I am right now."

As for how she's enjoying playing Hazel on United States of Al, Farrah finds the role interesting because, like her, the character speaks her mind -- but is also struggling with the heartbreak of having her parents going through a divorce, on top of being the daughter of a combat veteran with PTSD.

"It's great to have those moments there because, while it is a sitcom, it's nice to also have these warm, heartfelt family moments," she reflects. "It's just meant to show kindness and to show that family is special and you need to be thankful for what you have."

As for what's next in store for her character, Farrah said there's an episode she can't wait for the audience to watch.

"There's a really fun episode coming up. It's my birthday episode," she teased. "There was a lot of funny moments ... that I'm really excited for the audience to see."

United States of Al airs Thursdays at 8:30 ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

