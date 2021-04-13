Comic Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill board the autobiographical gangster comedy ‘The Machine’
Successful stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer -- whose crazy seven years of college at Florida State University inspired the 2002 comedy National Lampoon's Van Wilder -- has just mined his foggy formative years for another big-screen project.
The Machine will have Mark Hamill playing his father, who gets kidnapped by Russian gangsters after Kreischer's character gets accidentally mixed up with the Russian mob.
As a student, he was more into partying than studying, so much so that it took him three classes to realize he'd signed up for a Russian language class instead of Spanish.
Saved from flunking out by an instructor who needed a minimum number of students to get her master's degree credits for teaching it, Kreischer found himself on a study trip to Mother Russia in its 1990s gangster heyday.
Long story short, armed with only a sentence worth of semi-usable Russian, and a bunch of booze, he ended up befriending a room full of gangsters.
Kreischer's shirtless stand-up retelling of the story, titled "The Machine" -- a moniker he accidentally gave himself to his comrades -- has been seen more than 37 million times on YouTube.
