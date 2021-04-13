Advertisement

Kristin Smart case: Former classmate arrested in 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 4:32 pm

BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock

(SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.) -- Paul Flores, a former classmate, has been arrested in connection with the murder and 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo disappeared in the early hours of May 25, 1996, following a party near school.

Flores, previously named the "prime suspect" in the case, was one of the last people to see her, authorities said.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was charged Tuesday as an accessory to the murder.

A search warrant was executed last month at Ruben Flores' home in Arroyo Grande, California, which is about 17 miles from Cal Poly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back