Motion denied for man serving life in prison for murder of Bullard girl

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 4:29 pm

TYLER — A motion by an East Texas man convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering Kayla Gomez was denied by a Smith County judge on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the move would have allowed Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, who is serving a sentence of life in prison, to have copies made of the state’s evidence against him to be given to his family. Zavala-Garcia entered a guilty plea In August of 2019, for the murder of a 10-year-old girl. In November of 2016, Kayla Gomez went missing from the Bullard First Assembly of God Church. A few days later, her body was found in a well.

