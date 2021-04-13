Advertisement

Vincent D’Onofrio on hoping to “explore” his Kingpin character in the MCU

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 4:12 pm

Perhaps more than any other small-screen Marvel project that aired on Netflix, fans still want to see more of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as his nemesis, Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

The Netflix Marvel shows were wrapped up in 2019 as a way to reorganize their characters -- including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher -- under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the watchful eye of Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige.

While there are persistent rumors Cox will reprise his role as blind lawyer by day, red-suited vigilante at night in this December's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, would D'Onofrio someday join the MCU as Fisk, either on the big or small screen, a la The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? D'Onofrio tells ABC Audio he'd be in.

"Well, I would hope that they they either do Daredevil, or they would pick up in some other environment where Daredevil [is]...and move forward," the actor explains.

D'Onofrio's tragic, brutal Marvel villain was just coming into his own when we last saw him, says D'Onofrio: "He's really just spent very little time [onscreen] as the actual Kingpin, and that has changed him so much..."

He adds, "[I]n the volumes of comics that have been over the years...[Kingpin]...becomes this extraordinary villain. And so...I always felt that there's a lot more to explore. I think we were just getting to it when we stopped."

