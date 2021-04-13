Advertisement

‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France reveals he’s going to be a dad, expecting 1st child with husband Rob

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 4:12 pm

Queer Eye star Tan France revealed Tuesday on Instagram that he and his husband, Rob France, are going to be dads.

The fashion expert, 37, shared a shirtless photo of himself holding his nonexistent stomach with a sonogram where the baby would be.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," France wrote, addressing the humorous nature of the snap. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now."

The reality TV personality then appears to have revealed they're expecting a son, concluding the post by saying, "I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

France's husband also expressed his excitement on Instagram alongside an illustration of an infant. "We have a beautiful little angel on the way," he wrote, "and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this."

The Naturally Tan author's Queer Eye co-stars didn't waste any time congratulating the fathers-to-be, with all of them taking to Instagram Stories to spread the good news.

France, who is of Pakistani descent and was born in the United Kingdom, became a United States citizen in June 2020.

