Advertisement

Biden to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by 9/11: Defense official

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 12:11 pm

MivPiv/iStock

(WASHINGTON) -- A U.S. defense official confirmed to ABC News Tuesday that President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of American involvement in the country's longest war.

There are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan now. American troop levels reached a high of 100,000 troops in August 2010 and stayed at that level for much of the next year.

The development was first reported by The Washington Post.

Last month, Biden said it would be "tough" for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

The May 1 deadline was part of an agreement reached by former President Donald Trump and the Taliban.

More than 2,200 U.S. troops have died and another 20,000 have been wounded since October 2001.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back