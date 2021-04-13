Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ winner says Dr. Oz’s guest-hosting stint a bit bumpy; Aaron Rodgers nailing the gig

Hosting a game show may not be brain surgery, but it's apparently not real-life surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz's forte. That's the word from recent Jeopardy! winner Emily Seaman, who tells The Ringer Dr. Oz wasn't a good fit in the role.

Oz's tenure as guest host for beloved Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek, who died last year, ran from March 22 to April 2, and it was a rough road from the start. It began with a petition, signed by former Jeopardy! contestants, to have Oz scrubbed from the guest-hosting roster for allegedly touting "harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm," including "promoting supplements that do nothing [and] dangerous 'cures' for autism."

Then, when Oz hosted the show, Seaman says he flubbed lines, requiring multiple reshoots, but then mocked some contestants when they couldn't complete a category. "I heard him making fun of it to one of the producers, like, 'I can't believe they didn't get this one.'" Seaman insists. She reportedly replied, "I was, like, 'Cool, bro -- let's see you do this."

Seaman says of Oz's tenure as host, "It was just odd," adding, "I don't think he likes Jeopardy!"

Former Celebrity Jeopardy! champ and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing much better behind the lectern, so much so that producers asked him to return for his current second stint, which began Monday. Executive Producer Mike Richards said Rodgers came in "so prepared it was unbelievable." Rodgers reportedly also wants to be the Jeopardy! host full-time -- while he continues to play pro ball.

