‘Bridgerton’ renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 10:10 am

Netflix/Liam Daniels

Good news, Bridgerton fans! No, Regé-Jean Page hasn't changed his mind about leaving, but the bodice-ripping Netflix drama has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

Lady Whistledown confirmed the news in a brief message to her readers, adding, "This author shall have to purchase more ink..."

Based on Julia Quinn's beloved book series, the latest hit from Shonda Rhimes centers on Phoebe Dynevor's character, Daphne Bridgerton. Following heartthrob Regé-Jean Page's exit, the second season will reportedly focus on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his search for love. Production on season 2 is currently underway.

