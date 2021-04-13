Today is Tuesday April 13, 2021

Smith County Jury Duty Cancelled for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2021 at 10:56 am
Smith County Jury Duty Cancelled for WednesdaySMITH COUNTY — If you received a Smith County Jury Summons to report for jury duty on Wednesday, April 14, at the Smith County Courthouse, you do not need to appear. If you received a summons for Smith County jury duty on a different day or location, you must still report.

