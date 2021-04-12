Advertisement

Ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 4:35 pm

iStock/Motortion

(NEW YORK) -- Missouri prosecutors charged former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid with DWI on Monday in connection with the February crash that critically injured a 5-year-old, leaving her with severe traumatic brain injury.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Reid, 35, surrendered later in the day on the charge of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Attorney information for Reid was not immediately available.

On Feb. 4, three days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl, Reid was driving his pickup truck on a highway near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when he struck two vehicles that were stopped on the side of the highway, court documents said.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid, was allegedly traveling at over 82 mph in a 65 mph zone right before the crash, the court documents said.

Ariel Young, 5, was critically injured with "life-threatening injuries" and was hospitalized. Ariel suffered "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas," according to prosecutors.

Her family's attorney told Good Morning America in March that she likely has permanent brain damage.

Another vehicle occupant suffered facial lacerations and a concussion, the court documents said.

Reid, who was also injured in the crash, told an officer he had two to three drinks and had taken Adderall, according to the search warrant obtained by ABC News. The officer reported smelling "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating" from Reid and that his eyes were bloodshot, according to the warrant.

Blood tests found that Reid had a blood alcohol concentration of .113, above the state's limit of .08, prosecutors said.

Reid was placed on administrative leave from the team until his contract, which the team did not renew, expired.

If convicted on the charge, Reid faces up to seven years in prison, according to court documents.

Baker's office said the prosecutor will "vigorously pursue" this charge against Reid and stated he is not receiving any "receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office." The office will request that Reid be held on a $100,000 bond and be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

In a statement released Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs expressed their condolences to the victims.

"Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back