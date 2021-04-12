Advertisement

200 vaccine appointments coming to Good Shepherd Hub

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 4:30 pm

LONGVIEW — As of Monday afternoon, Officials with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said they still have two hundred COVID-19 Vaccine appointments available. According to to press release from the health center, limited appointments are open for April 14 at the hub site in Longview. The slots are accessible to all individuals 16 and older. Individuals in need of assistance or that do not have access to the internet, may schedule a time by calling 877-335-5746. Click here to schedule your appointment online.

