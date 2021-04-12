Advertisement

Watch the trailers for ‘Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case’ and Uzo Aduba’s ‘In Treatment’

The " rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">trailer for Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case, has been released, featuring never-before-seen footage surrounding the 2002 death of RUN-DMC member Jam Master Jay.

In the documentary, ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles will "examine the legacy of the hip-hop icon and the investigation into his death that went unsolved for 18 years."

The film will reveal new and exclusive details about the unexplained case through interviews with family, friends, investigators and fellow hip hop pioneers such as Roxanne Shante, and Jay's protege Fredo Star of Onyx. It will also shed light on Jay's childhood and his final days.

Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell was shot and killed at his recording studio in Hollis, Queens, on October 30, 2002 at 37. Last August, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were charged with conspiring to kill Jay in an alleged drug-related homicide. Last week, Jordan pled not guilty to additional drug charges in connection with the case.

Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case premieres Friday, April 16th at 7 p.m. ET on ABC television station TV apps on streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV, followed by a Hulu premiere on Tuesday, April 20th. It will also air on select ABC TV stations around the country.

Meanwhile, HBO's Emmy-winning series In Treatment is set to return next month for a fourth season, this time with Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba in the lead role. The therapy drama ended its third season 10 years ago, but has now been re-imagined to include more current topics such as the global pandemic and other societal and cultural issues.

In Treatment returns Sunday, May 23rd, 9 p.m. ET.

