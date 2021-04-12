Advertisement

The Met Gala, this year highlighting “American Fashion” to be held on September 13

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 2:05 pm

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today plans for the next two Met Galas.

The first, a "more intimate" version of the traditionally gonzo gala will be held on September 13 "pending government guidelines," the Costume Institute revealed Monday. Its theme will highlight an exhibition of the same name, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which opens September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, exploring "a modern vocabulary of American fashion." The 2021 event will also commemorate the Costume Institute's 75th birthday.

The 2022 Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala's official name, will be held on May 2, 2022. A second event, titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" opens on May 5, 2022. Organizers promise it "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." Both Parts One and Two will close on September 5, 2022.

Officially, the Met Galas benefit The Costume Institute "with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements," though un-officially have become a place where celebrities show off some remarkable red carpet outfits, such as Jared Leto's infamous decapitated head ensemble, and Lady Gaga's 25-foot-long Brandon Maxwell fuchsia pink cape gown.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back