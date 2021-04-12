Advertisement

“Sunglasses may be required”: Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry & more to present at this year’s Oscars

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 1:34 pm

"There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required." That's the way show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh described the "truly stellar cast of stars" who will be presenting at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Stars who will be on hand, envelopes in hand, on April 25, include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

More stars will be announced in the coming days.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles, the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and international locations via satellite, and will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

