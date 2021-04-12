Advertisement

East Texan requesting case documents sentenced in 2019

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 1:53 pm

SMITH COUNTY — In August of 2019, an east Texan entered a guilty plea for the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Bullard. According to our news partner KETK, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia’s defense attorney filed a motion, on Monday, in the 241st District Court, to release all court documents. However, the state filed an objection. In November of 2016, Kayla Gomez went missing from the Bullard First Assembly of God Church. Just a few days later, her body was found in a well a few miles away. A hearing for the motion has been set for Tuesday afternoon.

