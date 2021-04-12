Advertisement

UT Health Tyler celebrates NICU construction by donating nine trees

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 1:34 pm

TYLER –Nine trees were donated to the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department by UT Health Tyler to celebrate the construction of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. In a prepared statement, Vicki Briggs, chief executive officer of UT Health Tyler, said “We thought this would be a special way to symbolize the nine neonatal beds being added as part of the construction, while giving something additional to the community. One day these trees will provide much needed shade for our families during the warmer months.” The trees were positioned around soccer fields at Lindsey Park. The NICU is scheduled to open later this year.

Go Back