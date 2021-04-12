Advertisement

Commencement speaker announced for virtual excercises at Texas College

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 1:03 pm

TYLER — Texas College announced Monday, that Caroline A. Wanga, will be the speaker at the 2021 Spring Commencement Exercise. While the event will be observed virtually May 15, Wanga, a 2005 alumnus and ESSENCE C.E.O. will also be recognized with the honorary degree Doctor of Humane Letters. Wanga began her corporate journey as a Distribution Center Intern for Target Corporation in Tyler. Wanga would climb the ranks within Target for the next 15 years, elevating herself to the “C-Suite.” In 2020, Wanga departed Target to join Essence Ventures, parent company of ESSENCE. Shortly thereafter, she was named the Interim CEO of ESSENCE.

Go Back