Commencement speaker announced for virtual excercises at Texas College
Posted/updated on:
April 12, 2021 at
1:03 pm
TYLER — Texas College announced Monday, that Caroline A. Wanga, will be the speaker at the 2021 Spring Commencement Exercise. While the event will be observed virtually May 15, Wanga, a 2005 alumnus and ESSENCE C.E.O. will also be recognized with the honorary degree Doctor of Humane Letters. Wanga began her corporate journey as a Distribution Center Intern for Target Corporation in Tyler. Wanga would climb the ranks within Target for the next 15 years, elevating herself to the “C-Suite.” In 2020, Wanga departed Target to join Essence Ventures, parent company of ESSENCE. Shortly thereafter, she was named the Interim CEO of ESSENCE.
