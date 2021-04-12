Advertisement

LISD suspends remote learning

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 12:45 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD students returned to complete on-campus learning Monday. The district announced the plan last month to end the online alternative. In a prepared statement, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said, “Longview ISD, like all public schools, is doing everything we can to make up for the classroom time lost last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As we welcome all our students back to their campuses, we are going to work to bring our students back to where they need to be heading into the summer break.” Read more here.

