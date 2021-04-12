Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson hilariously reacts to new poll claiming he’s most likely to be voted president

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 11:34 am

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is very flattered to find that nearly half the nation would support his political aspirations should he ever decide to run for president.

Last week, a poll from Piplsay, which surveyed over 30,000 people, found that 46 percent of Americans want the Black Adam star to run for president.

Over the weekend, Johnson reacted to the shocking report and joked over the possibility of adding "U.S. President" to his extensive resume.

Saying he found the poll "humbling," the former WWE star snickered, "I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club."

Interestingly enough, Johnson didn't rule out a potential run for president in the future, but closed out his post by declaring, "If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people."

Johnson's 228 million Instagram followers applauded the possibility of voting for him, with some even asking the 48-year-old what could be stopping him from jumping into politics.

As for whether or not Johnson is actually serious about pursuing a career in politics, time will only tell.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back