“American Idol” recap: Say hello to the Top 16

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2021 at 5:42 am

And then there were 16.

After revealing the results of America's votes, American Idol said goodbye to eight talented singers on Sunday night's episode.

The remaining contestants, which make up the Top 16, went on to give a performance -- but they aren't safe for long. America is tasked, again, with voting for their favorites in hopes that they will make it through to the next round and the Top 10, which will be revealed during Monday's show.

In addition to the Top 10 that the nation will chose, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, will also choose two contestants to move forward in the competition, bringing the total to 12.

Here's who made it into the Top 16.

Alyssa Wray

Roberta Flack "Killing Me Softly With His Song"

Graham DeFranco

Frank Sinatra "That's Life"

Grace Kinstler

Sia "Elastic Heart"

Alanis Sophia

Brandi Carlile "The Story"

Willie Spence

Adele "Set Fire To The Rain"

Deshawn Goncalves

Nina Simone "Feeling Good"

Wyatt Pike

Kings of Leon "Use Somebody"

Cassandra Coleman

Chris Isaak "Wicked Game"

Caleb Kennedy

Chris Stapleton "Midnight Train To Memphis"

Colin Jamieson

Tears For Fears "Everyone Wants To Rule The World"

Casey Bishop

Soundgarden "Black Hole Sun"

Madison Watkins

Sara Bareilles "Gravity"

Beane

Thirdstory "Searching For A Feeling"

Hunter Metts

Bon Iver "Skinny Love"

Ava August

Anne-Marie "2002"

Chayce Beckham

Bob Marley and The Wailers "Waiting In Vain"

Eliminated: Alana, Anilee List, Andrea Valles, Cecil Ray, Hannah Everhart, Jason Warrior, Liahona and Mary Jo Young

American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

