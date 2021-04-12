“American Idol” recap: Say hello to the Top 16

After revealing the results of America's votes, American Idol said goodbye to eight talented singers on Sunday night's episode.
The remaining contestants, which make up the Top 16, went on to give a performance -- but they aren't safe for long. America is tasked, again, with voting for their favorites in hopes that they will make it through to the next round and the Top 10, which will be revealed during Monday's show.
In addition to the Top 10 that the nation will chose, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, will also choose two contestants to move forward in the competition, bringing the total to 12.
Here's who made it into the Top 16.
Alyssa Wray Roberta Flack "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
Graham DeFranco Frank Sinatra "That's Life"
Grace Kinstler Sia "Elastic Heart"
Alanis Sophia Brandi Carlile "The Story"
Willie Spence Adele "Set Fire To The Rain"
Deshawn Goncalves Nina Simone "Feeling Good"
Wyatt Pike Kings of Leon "Use Somebody"
Cassandra Coleman Chris Isaak "Wicked Game"
Caleb Kennedy Chris Stapleton "Midnight Train To Memphis"
Colin Jamieson Tears For Fears "Everyone Wants To Rule The World"
Casey Bishop Soundgarden "Black Hole Sun"
Madison Watkins Sara Bareilles "Gravity"
Beane Thirdstory "Searching For A Feeling"
Hunter Metts Bon Iver "Skinny Love"
Ava August Anne-Marie "2002"
Chayce Beckham Bob Marley and The Wailers "Waiting In Vain"
Eliminated: Alana, Anilee List, Andrea Valles, Cecil Ray, Hannah Everhart, Jason Warrior, Liahona and Mary Jo Young
