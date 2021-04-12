Advertisement

Hotel gunman dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police

By Jon Haworth

A man who barricaded himself in a Honolulu hotel room after allegedly firing multiple shots has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Honolulu Police Department Capt. Brian Lynch said authorities responded to a 911 call that multiple shots had been fired at the Kahala Hotel & Resort, according to ABC News’ Honolulu affiliate KITV.

According to KITV, Lynch said about five shots were fired from a guest’s room on the fourth floor of the hotel and that hotel security responded as the suspect reportedly shot through the room’s door.

Lynch said that 18 police officers responded to the scene and immediately evacuated the adjoining rooms and all guests who were on the fourth floor. The 911 call came in around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

No other injuries were reported. Social media posts showed hundreds of people in the resort’s grand ballroom, according to KITV.

The suspect was alone in the room, Lynch said. He may have had family staying with him, according to Lynch.

Once SWAT officers made entry into the hotel room around 3:30 a.m., they found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Attempted murder and reckless endangering cases have been opened, police said.

The suspect is believed to be in the military and might have been stationed on Oahu, KITV reported.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort released a statement on the shooting.

“This evening, an individual with a firearm barricaded himself in one of the guest rooms at The Kahala,” the statement, obtained by KITV, said. “Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place. We ask that the public refrain from entering the area surrounding the hotel at this time. We will provide further updates as they become available.”

