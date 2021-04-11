Advertisement

Sources: Former Tennessee Titans star Eddie George named Tennessee State Tigers coach

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 7:49 pm

By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State is naming Eddie George its new head football coach, sources told ESPN.

George will replace Ron Reed, who had been with the Tigers since 2010 and compiled a 60-69 record.

Reed’s departure is expected to be announced Monday, with George scheduled to be introduced Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

George starred at running back for the Tennessee Titans from 1996 to 2003, and the Tigers hope he will bring a much-needed spark to the program. The school is taking a path similar to the one taken by Jackson State, which hired NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to take over its program in September. Jackson State is 4-3 in Sanders’ first season as coach.

Like Sanders, George doesn’t have extensive coaching experience. Since retiring from the NFL in 2004, George has stayed connected to Nashville while also becoming an actor, with performances on Broadway and in film.

George has been a mentor for various Titans players, especially Derrick Henry, who credits a heart-to-heart conversation with George as a contributing factor to his breakout season in 2018. The Tigers hope having a big name like George will help recruiting and bring more attention to the university. The coaching staff already includes former NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Before his time in Tennessee, George was a star at Ohio State, winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy. His No. 27 is retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans.

Stadium first reported the news of George’s hiring at Tennessee State.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low contributed to this report.

