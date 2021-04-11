Advertisement

Sources: Warriors rookie James Wiseman has torn meniscus in right knee, may miss rest of season

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 7:47 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman suffered a tear to the meniscus in his right knee and could miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, underwent imaging Sunday for an injury suffered on Saturday night. Further evaluation with doctors is needed to determine the extent of the injury and a plan of action and timeline for a return, sources told ESPN.

Wiseman, 20, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s victory over Houston when he elevated for a dunk and landed awkwardly after Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. blocked him.

Wiseman is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. He missed three weeks in February with a wrist injury.

