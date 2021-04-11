Advertisement

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — TxDOT is planning another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of April 12. Tyler Maintenance plans to move its bridge work to Black Fork Creek on US 271 inside Loop 323 at MLK Blvd. Expect lane closures. Longview Maintenance plans to conduct bridge work on US 80 at the Upshur County line. Once complete, bridge maintenance operations move to other locations around the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

Go Back