Advertisement

“First Dose” Pfizer Vaccine Clinics at Harvey Convention Center

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 4:51 pm

TYLER — Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to obtain the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler this coming week. According to a NET Health news release, appointments are open for Tuesday through Thursday, April 13 through 15, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. If you have internet access, you are also encouraged to help anyone without such access to register for an appointment as long as a working phone number is entered for the person’s “First Dose” Pfizer vaccine appointment, according to the release. Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at (903) 617–6404 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For more details or to make an appointment online, click here.

Go Back