Advertisement

Carter BloodCare announces blood drives

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — Three Tyler locations are hosting blood drives this month. In a news release, Carter BloodCare is touting blood donations as “a way to combat the sadness, isolation and stress resulting from the pandemic” by doing “a good deed for someone.” Starting things off, South Tyler Animal Clinic will hold a drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, in its parking lot on Old Jacksonville Highway. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jodi Dana at (903) 561-1717.

The Smith County Medical Society is hosting a drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at MPP Infusion Centers on New Copeland Road. Contact Julia Gardner at (903) 593-7058 to get more information or schedule an appointment. And Hollytree Dental on Old Jacksonville Highway is the site of a drive that day during the same hours. Kaila Wimmer, the contact for that activity, can be reached at (903) 270-1100.

Go Back