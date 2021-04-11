Advertisement

New York Yankees option Domingo German after another rough outing

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2021 at 7:57 pm

By ESPN.com

The New York Yankees optioned right-hander Domingo German to the team’s alternate training site following a rough outing in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

German allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings, walking one and striking out five. After looking sharp in spring training, the righty has yielded four homers in seven innings over two starts to this season.

German, 28, missed all of 2020 while serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy in 2019.

He publicly apologized for the incident early in camp but refused to discuss the events that led to his ban. He also addressed teammates in group and individual settings.

The Yankees welcomed his return — but with some wariness.

“We have his back,” slugger Luke Voit said back in February. “But he’s skating on thin ice.”

German was a breakout contributor before his ban in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA. He locked up the No. 3 spot in New York’s rotation after a strong spring training, but those results have yet to translate to the regular season.

After Saturday’s game, German rejected the notion that there’s some lingering rustiness due to not pitching last year.

“I feel really good … but that’s how it goes,” German said through a translator. “Hitters make adjustments [in the regular season] and pitchers have to make adjustments. It’s up to me to make the right adjustments.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

