Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2021 at 7:45 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the percentage of Texans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is approaching one-third. The CDC on Saturday reported 30.6% of the state’s residents, more than 8.8 million, have been given one dose and 18.2% have been fully vaccinated. The state health department on Saturday reported more than 2,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 76 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. There have been more than 2.4 million total cases and 48,185 deaths since the pandemic began.

