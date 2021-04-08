GROESBECK (AP) – Thousands of people are remembering a Texas state trooper who was killed in the line of duty. A memorial service was held Wednesday for Trooper Chad Walker at a high school football stadium in his hometown of Groesbeck. The 38-year-old was shot March 26 during a traffic stop near the town of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. Authorities say the man suspected of shooting Walker later killed himself. Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He’d worked in law enforcement since 2003.

Advertisement

Thousands gather to honor slain Texas trooper

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2021 at 4:44 am

GROESBECK (AP) – Thousands of people are remembering a Texas state trooper who was killed in the line of duty. A memorial service was held Wednesday for Trooper Chad Walker at a high school football stadium in his hometown of Groesbeck. The 38-year-old was shot March 26 during a traffic stop near the town of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. Authorities say the man suspected of shooting Walker later killed himself. Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He’d worked in law enforcement since 2003.

Go Back