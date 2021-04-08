AUSTIN (AP) – State health officials reported above-average new COVID-19 case and death totals. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported almost 4,100 new cases Wednesday. That’s well above the state’s seven-day rolling average of 3,120 as computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The 99 deaths reported Wednesday top the Johns Hopkins average for Texas of 82. Johns Hopkins data show the new cases, along with 446 previously unreported cases added Wednesday, push the pandemic total above 3 million. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to more than 48,800.

New Texas COVID-19 cases, deaths top state’s averages

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2021 at 4:40 am

