CHANNELVIEW (AP) – Firefighters have spent hours battling a smoky fire at a suburban Houston chemical warehouse. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the Wednesday fire was at the K-Solv chemical distribution plant in Channelview. No injuries were reported but residents in nearby neighborhoods were advised to shelter in place. County officials say the chemicals involved included the toxic chemicals toluene, xylene, TEA and MEA, and air monitoring was ordered. In a tweet, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office said officials monitored the blaze and conducted air monitoring.

Firefighters battle Houston-area chemical fire for hours

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2021 at 4:39 am

